Wistaston Village Fete returns this Saturday June 18 at Wistaston Church Lane Academy on Church Lane, writes Jonathan White.

Entry is by donation and there is a full programme starting at 1.30pm with the Rose Queen procession from Wistaston Memorial Hall to Wistaston Church Lane Academy.

At 1.50pm is the crowning of St Mary’s Rose Queen Emily Edge, officiated by Rev Mike Turnbull.

And 2pm the opening of the Fete by Wistonian of the Year – Andrea Cross.

There will be fairground rides, Hook the Duck, bouncy castles, ice cream, charity and trade stalls, and children’s games.

Arena Displays: Dee-Sign BSL Choir, Liberty Morris Dancers, Dope Male Performance Company.

Café in the School Hall with entertainment by the Wistaston Church Lane Academy Choir.

Classic car display and Crewe Fire & Rescue Service appliance.

The Fete has been organised by the Wistaston Community Council.