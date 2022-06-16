Roving Canal Traders to stage floating market in Nantwich

The Roving Canal Traders Association are to stage a floating market in Nantwich.

The event will be on the Shropshire Union Canal at the Nantwich Embankment on July 2 and 3.

There will be lots of trading boats with crafts on sale with demonstrations and items available to buy.

RCTA is a non-profit making organisation run to help support and promote Canal and River Trust registered Roving Traders.

The RCTA held its first ever floating market in Birmingham in 2013, which proved a big success.

By the end of 2017, there had been 14 RCTA Floating Markets during the year, from Chester in the north to Berkhamstead in the south.

The pandemic seriously affected plans for more Floating Markets.

However, as restrictions lifted, a small number of reduced sized successful markets were held towards the latter part of 2020.

There are more than 130 current members of the RCTA.

See their website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk