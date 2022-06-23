Wych-Malbank Rotary donates £500 to Daisy’s Dream charity

Members of Wych-Malbank Rotary Club have donated £500 to charity Daisy’s Dream for its work in Cheshire East.

Sarah Hampton, fundraiser for the charity, accepted the cheque from John Poulson, President, Wych-Malbank Rotary Club.

Sarah said: “It was lovely to see meet everyone at the meeting.

“I had to take along my youngest son and he thoroughly enjoyed the bacon sandwich!

“A very big thank you to everyone at Wych Malbank Rotary for their kind and generous donation.

“We are a local children’s bereavement charity, and this money will go to support children and young people in Cheshire East.

“It means we can support even more children and young people which is great and sadly very much needed especially as we are seeing an increase in referrals.

“Over the last few years Daisy’s Dream has started to support children, families and schools in Cheshire East and is currently supporting approximately 66 children, young people, and their families.

“Originally based in Berkshire, one of our Therapeutic Practitioners moved to Cheshire East and found that there was also a need for our services here.

“So, we established our local Cheshire East team and can offer a free, flexible service which is tailored to meet the individual needs of each child or young person and their family affected by the life threating illness or death of someone they love.

“Our support packages include telephone support for parents and professionals and school/home visits for the child or young person.”

For more information email [email protected] or call 07812 377 110.