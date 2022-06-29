FEATURE: How to promote your course on social media

In the online world, promoting a course is not a daunting task. But most creators still fail to create a buzz.

Why? Because standing out in a crowd takes consistent effort and expert planning.

As per an analysis by Kepios, social media platforms have 4.65 billion users in 2022.

Now, when you think about it, there are plenty of users who can turn into your potential customers if you create the right promotion strategy.

In this article, we will discuss some proven ways you can use to market your course on social media.

Read on!

6 Ways to Use Social Media to Promote Your Course

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Telegram, Tik Tok, etc., are social media platforms that host millions of users accustomed to seeing ads relevant to them.

Furthermore, thanks to AI, users are categorized based on their interests and online activities.

All of it makes it easy for you to target people who are more likely to purchase your course.

But before you launch your online course, you must choose the right direction by determining your:

● target audience;

● buyer persona;

● brand’s identity;

● competitor’s strategies.

Alongside, you must analyze which platform your potential buyers are primarily using.

Here are some best ways to promote your online course on social media.

Run Facebook and Instagram Ads

Facebook is the largest community of people of all ages from all walks of life.

Similarly, most millennials and Gen-Zs are on Insta. So, it is easy to reach your target audience through ad placements on these platforms.

To run your ad, you would need to filter the audience depending on their interests, location, age, and gender.

You can also use some tools to view the insights and measure the performance of your ads across various channels.

Get Other Course Creators or Experts on Board

Collaboration with renowned people with a good number of followers can bring you a lot more traffic than you would hope for.

Invite other creators to guest lecture in your course. And ensure that those creators are popular for their expertise in the fields they are teaching.

For example, you can collaborate with a famous blogger to teach your audience about content creation.

You can even create a separate section in the course dedicated to their area of expertise. Such collaboration will advertise your course to a larger audience.

Offer a Free Lesson

Before offering your potential target audience a paid course, try asking them to enroll in a free one.

The first part of the lesson can always be a free introduction to the course.

Offering a free class can help to establish your credibility as a teacher. People can see how good the course is and why they should go for it.

Later, you can put up a strong pitch to convince the users to purchase the whole course.

A free lesson can enhance your chances of conversions. First, however, you need to ensure that the free introduction creates a sense of curiosity and helps your audience understand the benefits of your course.

Announce a Giveaway

When collaborating with other creators, announce a special offer for the followers.

Giveaways drive more people to engage with your posts and help you reach even more users.

You can either ask the users to perform a task, such as they can like the post about the giveaway offer, share it on their stories and tag you, or tag their friends in the comments.

Offer a Discount or Bonus to Your Followers

Who doesn’t love discounts and offers? You can use this approach to reward your followers for their support.

Announce a suitable discount on the purchase of your course within a pre-decided time frame.

If you don’t want to offer a discount, you can give your followers additional study material or recorded lectures as a bonus.

This method works because people talk about such stuff and encourage each other to go for it.

So, you will see a surge in your number of subscribers eventually, driving more traffic to your course.

Now, in order to convert, you have to ensure that your course is buzz-worthy in terms of the value it provides.

Create Content and Engage with Your Audience

The best thing about social media is that you don’t always need to rely on paid ads to market your product or service.

You can also directly connect with your audience through useful content and live streams.

Publish insights, actionable expert advice, did-you-know or how-to videos, and valuable information about your course consistently.

Reply to comments, hold live streams on all the social media where your target audience is and answer questions, and even drop “ask me anything” in stories to connect with the audience directly.

This engagement and consistency will give you visibility and build awareness about your course.

Conclusion

Online courses are a hot trend right now, and social media is just where you need to be if you’re looking forward to promoting your course online.

Marketing your course on the internet is no different than marketing any other product or service.

All you need is an analysis of where your audience is, what kind of content they engage with best, and what your competitors are doing.

You can then use this data to your benefit and market your course online effectively.