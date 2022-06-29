Nantwich Museum launches appeal for more volunteers

Nantwich Museum has launched an appeal to recruit more front of house volunteers.

The museum, on Pillory Street, needs volunteers to help with front of house activities, including welcoming visitors, answering questions and shop sales.

A spokesperson said: “Full training will be given and we aim to have two people at the front desk at all times, so members of staff or experienced volunteers will be on hand to support you.

“This is a great opportunity to meet people, learn about local history and contribute to the museum’s activities and role in the community.”

Anyone interested who could spare couple of hours on a regular basis should get in contact by phoning 01270 627104 or email [email protected] to arrange to come in for an informal chat and learn more.

Meanwhile, the Museum will be closed to the public on both Tuesday July 5 and Wednesday July 6.

This is to allow for the final installation of a new display case.

It will reopen as normal on Thursday July 7 at 10.30am.