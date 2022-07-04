Crewe Lyceum unveils all star cast for 2022 panto season

Crewe Lyceum and pantomime producers Imagine Theatre have unveiled a star-studded line up for the panto season later this year.

It includes TV personality Louie Spence and Coronation Street favourite Jamie Kenna, as well as Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter Kiera-Nicole.

And stage favourite Malcolm Lord will be back for this year’s family Pantomime Aladdin from December 16 to January 8.

Louie has a career in performance spanning many years.

He is a graduate of the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and worked as a backing dancer on tours for artists such as Bjork and The Spice Girls.

He also starred in top West End musicals such as Cats, Closer to Heaven and was part of the award-winning original cast of Miss Saigon.

However, his appearance in the popular docu-soap series Pineapple Dance Studios for Sky 1 in 2010 made him a much-loved household name.

Since then, he has been seen on TV shows including Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother and The Jump.

He will play the Spirit of the Ring this year in Aladdin.

Jamie Kenna, who will play the Evil Abanazar, is a star of Coronation Street as Phil Whittaker.

He has appeared in many theatre productions including Mamma Mia (UK Tour), To Kill a Mockingbird and War Horse at The National Theatre and West-End.

He is also a star of the silver screen appearing in Hollywood blockbusters including Green Street Hooligans, Blitz, and The Bank Job along with many popular TV series including Peaky Blinders, Minder, Law & Order: UK, Mount Pleasant and most recently His Dark Materials.

Jamie said: “I’ve never played the Lyceum before but have visited and it’s a beautiful venue I can’t wait to get on stage there.

“They say you’re not a true actor until you’ve changed trains at Crewe and when I left drama school I always had that in my mind.

“I remember the first time I changed trains at Crewe and thought I’ve made it!

“So, it has a very special place in my heart.”

Taking the role of Jasmine is children’s TV star Kiera-Nicole.

Kiera-Nicole became the youngest presenter on Channel 5 when she was just 18.

She regularly hosts popular children’s strand Milkshake! but is also presenting two live tours.

Joining Louie, Jamie and Kiera this year is Crewe’s favourite Dame Malcolm Lord as Widow Twankey.

This will be Malcolm’s sixth consecutive panto at the Lyceum and the 35th of his career.

Malcolm has worked in all aspects of theatre and television playing a wide variety of roles.

His main claim to fame is appearing for 13 years in the classic children’s programme Rainbow.

He initially played George the pink hippo and then taking on the role of Bungle Bear.

Rhys Hopkin, Lyceum Theatre Director, said: “We’re delighted to bring a star-studded cast to Cheshire and Staffordshire this festive season.

“With Louie Spence leading the cast and our favourite dame Malcolm Lord returning for his sixth consecutive year, Aladdin is going to be another pantomime to be proud of.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome our new producing partner Imagine Pantomimes to the Lyceum stage for a show packed full of the magic that makes the Crewe panto an unmissable family tradition.”

Tickets are on sale now at crewelyceum.co.uk