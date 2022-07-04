2 hours ago
Wingate Centre Family Fete set for Cholmondeley Castle

hattie stories - teddy bears - cholmondeley castle

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury is to host its 11th Teddy Bears Picnic and family fete at Cholmondeley Castle on July 17.

The event, 11am-4pm, includes a Teddy Bear Hunt, Name the Teddy, Dog Show, Mirabel and Spiderman, Art and Crafts, Market Stalls, Teddy Tombola, Lucky Dip, Hook a Duck, Face Painting, Bouncy Castles, Balloon Animals, Fire Engine and more.

And sports coaches from the Wingate Centre will run activities throughout the day from soft archery and basketball to parachute games and an obstacle course.

There will be a children’s story time, Funky Choir, dance performances and The Teddy Bears Picnic.

Visitors can take their own picnic but there will be food from the café and market stalls.

Proceeds from the fete will go to The Wingate Special Children’s Trust.

Natalie - teddy bears picnic cholmondeley castleThe centre provides recreational activities and residential breaks for children and young adults with disabilities.

Jenny Monro, fundraiser at the centre, said: “We are extremely excited to be back once again this year at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, for our Family Fete with Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

“This year is looking better than ever, and all the monies raised, will provide much needed funds for The Wingate Centre, as well as a coming together in celebration of friendship and inclusion.
We hope to see you there, don’t forget to bring your teddy!”

Anyone available to help on the day through volunteering or offering prize donations, contact Jenny on 02170 780456 or email [email protected]

Advance tickets to the fete are available through www.cholmondeleycastle.com, offering a 20% discount on gate prices.

Fete poster with sponsor - castle

