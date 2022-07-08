Police launch investigation into Audlem Parish Council finances

A police investigation has been launched into alleged “serious unauthorised transactions” involving Audlem Parish Council.

In a statement released by the council, it said both the police and bank are involved in a probe into the financial affairs of the authority.

The statement said: “After extensive communications with Santander Bank over a period of eight weeks, the recently elected parish council chairman was finally authorised by the bank to gain access to the parish council accounts.

“It was instantly apparent that serious unauthorised transactions had taken place.

“We immediately contacted the bank and police and investigations are urgently being pursued.

“In the meantime, the council as appointed a forensic accountant with experience in dealing with parish and town council finances.

“Needless to say, current councillors are deeply concerned about what has happened and will work tirelessly to ensure that the parish council continues to look after the interests of all residents.

“We will ensure that the report of the investigations is made public and that those responsible are held to account.”

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “On Monday 4 July, police received reports of possible suspicious transactions on a parish council bank account.

“Enquiries are in the early stages and officers are currently establishing exactly what has taken place. The activity has also been reported to the bank.”