REVIEW: Nantwich Players and “Kiss Me Stupid”

Nantwich Players latest production is Kiss Me Stupid is a delightful comedy about relationships, marriage and love, writes Claire Faulkner.

The show, written by Didier Caron, has been translated and directed by Charlie Gobbett.

Husband and wife, Bernard and Viviane both try to make each other jealous, but gradually fall deeper into their lies with comical consequences.

As both partners try to teach the other a lesson, and neither will admit the truth will this childish game change eventually change everything?

I really enjoyed watching this production.

The humour was charming and light-hearted in approach which made the show feel like a breath of fresh air.

We could all do with a laugh every now and again, and this production certainly made me smile.

I left the theatre chuckling over some of the very funny one liners in the script.

The cast worked well together.

April Jones was great as Viviane as was Andy Leach as Bernard. Connor Loveless gave a wonderful performance as Olivier and Holly Jones was just fabulous as Cindy.

As we’ve come to expect from The Players, the set was effective and well-designed which complimented the story beautifully.

This is the first time Kiss Me Stupid has been performed in England, so if you’d to see something new and have a laugh at the same time, this production is for you.

Kiss Me Stupid is running at the Players Theatre, Love Lane until July 16.

For more details visit www.nantwichplayers.com