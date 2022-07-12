A new charity dedicated to preventing violence towards women is stepping up its safety campaign on South Cheshire streets after the murder of a London law graduate walking home at night.

Organisers of the Alpha Omega Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation said the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena illustrated the urgent need to make society safer for women out alone.

The Foundation has unveiled a package of measures to increase safety locally including free self-defence classes and night buses offering women safe passage home.

Classes offering self-defence training from martial arts experts start at Beechwood Primary School in Crewe.

They are free to join and will be followed by another five-week course in September.

Meanwhile. the charity is introducing marshals to help protect women from drunken behaviour at Crewe and Nantwich taxi ranks in the early hours.

It is liaising with Pubwatch committees to encourage more support from venue owners.

Foundation founder Amaka Lawton, from Wistaston, said: “Yet again we hear of another woman being brutally murdered while exercising her right just to walk home at night.

“A young woman denied of a bright future and a family devastated. This can’t go on.

“Our mission is to make things safer for women and everyone needs to be involved.

“Locally our strapline *‘It’s Our Right to be Safe’ *has resonated with many people.

“There have been positive discussions with police and local councillors and much going on behind the scenes to make things happen.”

The Foundation is in talks with Street Angels in Macclesfield in bid to introduce a similar late-night safeguarding scheme.

Instead of going on foot, however, the Angels would drive a mini bus offering vulnerable women safe passage home from pubs and clubs.

The charity is supported by security company Alpha Omega in Crewe.

Owner Ken Lawton, a former door supervisor, said: “We are trying to cut through red tape and work alongside local police to offer practical solutions now.

“Trouble can often flare at taxi ranks and providing marshals will be a way to protect women.

“The mini bus will address a key area of concern.

“It won’t be a free taxi but a way of supporting women in distress or difficulty.

“We don’t want them risking a long walk in the dark. We hope to share more on the scheme in coming weeks.

“Meanwhile we have the self-defence classes up and running teaching skills that will offer confidence and could potentially save lives.”

The meeting, staged in the theatre at Cheshire College South & West, included Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer, Head of Local Policing Chief Superintendent Peter Crowcroft and Nantwich beat manager Marc Harley.

Mr Dwyer, a former police officer for 30 years, said the force was pleased at the success of its new streaming platform, GoodSAM, which Facetimes women calling 999.

It is now seeking funding for Safe Space vehicles offering shelter to women in difficulty.

The meeting heard from a domestic abuse survivor who recounted her years spent in a physically abusive relationship with attacks on her and her baby.

Chief Supt Crowcroft said the force was stamping down on domestic abuse and was now arresting more perpetrators.

“We are not mental health specialists or social workers but we are well aware of the ‘stories’ perpetrators tell.

“They are clever but we can see through their lies and would urge victims to get in touch with us.”

An education programme encouraging respect towards women from a young age is another initiative the Foundation is pursuing in collaboration with local schools.

The Foundation is staging another meeting in September.

Local people and businesses who would like to get involved in promoting its aims are urged to get touch.

There’s a new What’s App group where women have connected to offer friendship and support to each other.

For more information call Amaka on 0300 365 9223 or email [email protected]