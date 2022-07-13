Nantwich Town between 1-2 in pre-season Curzon encounter

Nantwich Town were narrowly beaten 2-1 at home in their latest pre-season encounter against Curzon Ashton
Two goals from Tom Peers was enough for the visitors, with Dan Cockerline once again on the scoresheet for the Dabbers.
Peers opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute at the Swansway Stadium.
He fired home from point blank range, after good strength shown down the right side.
Curzon keeper Chris Renshaw saved well from Connor Heath, and soon after Nantwich were level.
It was another quality finish from Cockerline who brought down a looping ball and fired into the bottom corner for 1-1.
Lowe and Matthews went close for the visitors immediately after, and pressure told on 37 minutes.
Peers notched his second with a tidy finish over the onrushing Louis Grey, to make it 2-1 to Curzon.
Shaun Miller headed wide for Nantwich just before the break.
Sean Cooke and Joe Mwasile caused problems for the Curzon backline in the second half.
And AJ Leith-Smith, the former Crewe Alex star, made his Nantwich debut as a substitute just after the hour mark.
He was in the action quickly and on 69 minutes he worked space for a shot and brought a good save from Renshaw at his near post.
Both teams made a raft of changes in the second period as the flow was disrupted, although Edwards went close for Nantwich in final minutes.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
