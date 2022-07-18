Nantwich Museum to stage “A Spectacle of Sport” talks

Nantwich Museum have launched a series of August Sports talks.

They have been put together to accompany the venue’s summer “A Spectacle of Sport” exhibition which launches on July 21.

The first talks are on Wednesday 3 August 2022, 7pm.

‘Nantwich v All England 1872. Cricket and the Victorians’ – Les Pickford

When a team of famous professional cricketers arrived to play Nantwich in 1872 it caused a local sensation.

The stories of those who took part reveal much about the times in which they lived and played the most popular sport of the day.

Pushing the Boundaries…From my Back Garden to the Ashes

Nantwich’s international cricket star Laura MacLeod made her England debut in 1997, going on to play 73 one-day internationals, 13 test matches and three Twenty20 games.

Laura will describe her fascinating journey to success and life since her retirement in 2007.

Thursday 11 August 2022, 7pm

‘In Leaps and Bounds, Bertha Crowther Britain’s unknown Pentathlon Champion’ – Margaret Roberts

Learn about Bertha Crowther, who was the first British national pentathlon champion and record holder and Britain’s very first international combined-event medallist.

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 7pm

‘Jackie Potts: Crewe’s Champion Boxer and Nantwich Landlord’ – David Nellist

This talk will reflect life in both the 1930s and 1940s in south Cheshire and Jackie Potts’ journey through this period.

We will follow his remarkable life which will show how the boxing community helped with the war effort and provided some solace for the nation.

Each talk costs £5 (£4 Museum member) with the exception of the cricket double header talk which costs £7.50 (£6 Museum member).

The talks will be delivered in person at the Pillory Street museum but will also be broadcast simultaneously via Zoom for those who prefer to join from the comfort of their own home.

For more information or to book your place go to https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/our-shop/