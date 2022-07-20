MasterChef 2022 winner looks forward to Nantwich event

MasterChef 2022 champion Eddie Scott is looking forward to meeting the “foodies of Nantwich” when he will demonstrate one of the dishes that helped him secure his win.

The former marine pilot (pictured), who won this year’s BBC culinary contest, is appearing at the new Dorfold Food and Drink Festival taking place this weekend (July 23-24).

He will cook a dish loved by judges – South Indian mussels in a spicy coconut, chilli and lime broth.

He will join other chefs demonstrating their culinary skills in the Live Cookery Theatre.

Also appearing is Great British Bake Off star Makbul Patel and talent from local restaurants.

Other festival attractions include a Street Food Arena serving up dishes from around the world and an Artisan Market offering local and regional food.

There will be live music and a range of entertainment for young families.

Eddie, 31, who cooked live on stage at a London Jubilee event, said: “Winning MasterChef was one thing but to have the opportunity to share the taste and smell of a dish with a huge crowd gives me a real buzz.

“It’s interactive and I get to talk about my passion for food.

“I have never been to Nantwich but I’ve heard about its reputation as a foodie town.

“It’s exciting to be part of this new festival and I can’t wait to meet local people.”

Eddie, who now works at Yorkshire’s Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass, added: “My parents taught me to cook and it’s always been my hobby.

“Now I’m in a dream job, demonstrating and making dishes for people who appreciate the love that goes into creating every mouthful.”

GBBO 2020 star Makbul Patel added: “I am proud and excited to be associated with the Dorfold Food Festival.

“We have a very vibrant food scene in this country and an acceptance of foods from all over the world.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on that stage.”

The event is being brought to Nantwich by the Johnston family from Yorkshire who are behind the award-winning Leeds Food and Drink Festival.

Organiser Michael Johnston, 29, will be on site with his parents and sisters over the weekend.

He said: “Our aim is to bring together food, drink, music, live entertainment and charity to create an accessible family event and a warm buzz of an atmosphere.

“It’s a huge feat and for Nantwich we promised to pull out all the stops for our debut.

“The town has such an excellent reputation as a foodie destination and as someone with a passion for food, I have really enjoyed visiting over the past few months.

“We’ve packed everything in – celebrity chefs, entertainment, music and more, but were determined to ensure ticket prices remained reasonable and affordable to all.

“We are pleased at the response on social media and people seem really looking forward to coming along.”

The festival is expected to draw hundreds to Dorfold’s parkland off Chester Road.

It is open 10am to 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sunday. Dogs are welcome and there is free parking.

Collections will take place for the festival’s charity partner – mental health charity Mind in Cheshire.

Tickets are £7.95 for adults and £3.95 for under 16s. Free entry for children under five.

For a full round up of all the attractions and to buy tickets online go to https://dorfoldfoodfestival.com/