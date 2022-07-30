Cheshire Police boss claims funding success for Safer Streets

Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer has secured £1.5 million from the Government’s Safer Streets Fund.

With match funding, it could see a total of £2.5 million for safety buses, a new app and educational programmes in schools across the county.

The £1.5 million is made up of two bids worth £750,000 each to benefit the the whole county.

John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe walking our streets, especially at night, and this new money will enable the police to work with local communities and organisations to better protect people.

“I said that I wanted to take what’s worked from previous projects in specific areas and expand it to the whole county, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“Since I was elected, nearly £9 million of extra funding has been secured and nearly £5 million of that has been in the current financial year since April.

“My commitment to going further and securing every possible pound to protect the public of Cheshire is unequivocal.”

Funding will go towards:

– ‘Operation Street Safe’ – community crime prevention groups, made up of paid and volunteer recruits who will be trained to spot dangerous behaviour and to intervene to keep people safe.

– New ‘Safety Buses’ which will provide safe spaces for those out at night in areas with a busy night time economy. Manned by community safety partners and volunteers, they will provide a safe haven and support, and have safety equipment such as defibrillators.

– Development of a safety app for Cheshire, where people will be able to see the support services available to them, all in one place. Victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence will also be able to plot their location and routes, adding reassurance to those out alone.

– An educational behaviour-change programme in high schools across the county, teaching young people about how to spot harmful behaviours when out at night and intervene in certain situations.

Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary, added: “The safety of women and girls is a key priority for the force and this new funding means that we will now be able to roll-out our Safer Streets initiative across the county following the successful Safer Streets campaigns in Chester and Warrington.

“We’ll also be introducing an innovative safety app and rolling out an educational programme at the county’s high schools to help young people identify harmful behaviours.

“I have no doubt that all of this work will further strengthen our ability to tackle violence against women and girls.”

The funding will also support the Violence against Women and Girls agenda by expanding training and support.