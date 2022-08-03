Anger over damaged Nantwich learner pool impact on lessons

Parents have hit out at Everybody Leisure after swimming lessons at Nantwich Pool were cancelled – while direct debit payments were still taken from accounts.

Damage to the learner pool at the revamped Nantwich Leisure Centre has led to a number of paid for lessons cancelled at the facility on Wall Lane.

One mum – who takes her four and five year old to lessons – said many parents have been angry with cancelled lessons and lack of communication.

She said: “I am aware that works were finished recently costing more than £1 million.

“The learner pool has been out of use now for weeks following two tiles fling off the wall.

“This has meant that many lessons have already been cancelled and they have now decided children will be offered just one lesson a fortnight rather than one a week.

“Parents are confused and frustrated and have received no clarification around when the issue will be resolved even after sending emails and making phone calls to management.

“Lots of children missed out on swimming due to COVID and it seems they will be pushed further back.

“Our direct debits of £27 a month per child are still being taken and we are having to ensure we are refunded for any lessons not continuing as in the past this has not been done.

“We are all confused as to why so much money was spent but the learner pool is in such a state when thousands of pounds are spent on lessons weekly.

“We pay by monthly direct debit then they “alter the next month’s direct debit accordingly” but this hasn’t always happened and parents have complained we are having to keep a close eye on how much we’re owed.

“My children’s lessons are apparently now going to be fortnightly. But when I called for further info they did not call me back so I do not know how much money they will owe me for lessons?”

The newly refurbished leisure centre was only re-opened in February this year after a £2.2million investment in the venue and Barony Park complex.

An Everybody Leisure spokesperson confirmed the learner pool was discovered to have damage to a section of tiling in the deep end of the pool.

This, they say, forced a temporary closure while a structural engineer assessed the situation and conducted safety checks.

EBL head of operations Dominic Crisp said: “The safety of our customers is paramount in any situation.

“Having completed a comprehensive risk assessment and putting safety measures in place, the pool reopened to Learn To Swim Scheme customers on Monday July 25.

“The measures currently in place have reduced pool capacity significantly whereby only one swimming lesson group can be facilitated where two groups would usually run concurrently.

“The Aquatics team have been working hard and have now been able to offer all Learn To Swim Scheme customers a session ensuring weekly classes can continue for all customers.

“Due to the reduced capacity, the swimming lesson timetable has been temporarily adjusted in a way that accommodates all Learn To Swim Scheme customers fairly with as little disruption as possible.

“On 1st August, the direct debit payment of Learn To Swim Scheme customers was received by error, for which we apologise to all affected customers.

“We have put measures in place to resolve this which have been communicated to customers directly.

“Everybody Health & Leisure is working closely with partner Cheshire East Council and contractor Equans to ensure remedial works are completed as quickly as possible and will provide a further update to all customers in due course.”