Dame Sarah Storey opens new-look Nantwich Leisure Centre

in Environment / Health / Human Interest / News February 14, 2022
Everybody Leisure - Nantwich Open Day_Helen Cotton Photography©_-243

British Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has officially opened the newly refurbished Nantwich Leisure Centre.

The centre and Barony Sports complex has recently undergone a £2.2 million investment in partnership with Cheshire East Council, with a new gym extension, indoor group cycling studio, new-look reception and Taste for Life café.

Dame Sarah, who lives in Cheshire, is the most successful and decorated British Paralympian of all time with 17 gold medals.

She toured the state-of-the-art facility and joined by VIPs including Everybody chairman Andrew Kolker, Deputy Mayor of Cheshire East Cllr David Marren and partnership director of Equans Ryan Pearce for a ribbon cutting ceremony and champagne reception.

Dame Sarah Storey opens Nantwich Leisure Centre

Dame Sarah sad: “I have been blown away by the facilities here at Nantwich Leisure Centre, there is something new and exciting around every corner.

“I love the fact there are three swimming pools and one is outdoors.

“I started out as a swimmer and if I had a facility like this locally I wouldn’t have needed to join a big swimming club as this is such an amazing place.

“It was great to see the new cycling studio and gym equipment and how this brings the community together to stay fit and active, the people of Nantwich have somewhere to come and live happier and healthier lives together.”

Andrew Kolker, Everybody chairman, said: “We were delighted in 2018 to work with all the four local councillors to secure a £2.2 million investment into the new ‘Nantwich Leisure Centre’ and at the Barony Sports Complex just around the corner.

“Despite the obvious challenges of the past two years we have achieved the improved and extended facilities you see today – with a gym fit for the future, a new indoor cycling studio, the extended changing and of course the sites very own Taste for Life cafe.

“It is a credit to so many involved in our team, our colleagues at Cheshire East Council and the Equans contract team that this has been achieved and a we are proud to have Dame Sarah Storey to officially open the new-look centre.”

The newly named Nantwich Leisure Centre is a site rich in history in the town dating back to 1935 when the Outdoor Brine Pool first opened.

Despite significant investment in 2012, leisure bosses realised an increasing demand on the fitness facilities warranted greater investment and more capacity for Everybody members.

Residents were able to tour facilities during Saturday’s open day and take part in free taster fitness classes and free personal training sessions in the gym.

The new café area provides a menu of Taste for Life’s coffee blend as well as hot and cold snacks and lunches.

The café is situated at the entrance of the facility with more seating and social areas overlooking Nantwich’s indoor swimming pools and ground floor fitness studio.

The café is open 9am-3pm on Saturdays and 11am-6pm on weekdays with opening hours increasing with demand.

A second phase to the project includes a new changing and locker provision and access to the Outdoor Pool, to enhance the customer experience for members and tourists alike.

(Images courtesy of Helen Cotton Photography)

