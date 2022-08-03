5 hours ago
Summer holiday workshops at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews August 3, 2022
digital - Nantwich Museum entrance - Oct 2020 (1)

Summer Holiday workshops will run at Nantwich Museum on four separate days in August.

The drop-in workshops are inspired by the Pillory Street venue’s new “A Spectacle of Sport” exhibition and will take place on August 10, 11, 17 and 18.

There will be a chance to make medals, design sporting kits, try some games and complete trails and puzzles.

The drop-in workshops will run at the museum between 11am and 3pm and will cost £2 per child.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Holiday workshops Summer 2022

