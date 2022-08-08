England Amputee FA nets Mornflake support ahead of World Cup

England Amputee Football Association has netted a key supporter in South Cheshire oats manufacturer, Mornflake.
The EAFA is hoping to raise awareness of its sport and funds to send players to the World Cup in Turkey this autumn.
The team, who train at Reaseheath College in Nantwich, visited the Crewe-based firm which is well-known for its long-standing sponsorship of Crewe Alexandra FC.
England Amputee team manager Manager Owen Coyle said: “The WAFF Amputee World Cup 2022 takes place in Istanbul, Turkey in October with 24 competing nations from across the world.
“This will be a fantastic opportunity to promote our aims on a world stage and to inspire any person with an amputation, congenital deficiency or other limb affecting disorder to play sport and experience the camaraderie
of being part of a team.
“As a charity we need to fundraise for the trip and Mornflake has kindly made a contribution.
“We are delighted to partner with Mornflake as we believe our values align, specifically with the impact in the local community which Mornflake continues to support and develop.
“As an organisation we have been based in Nantwich for six years and have built an incredible relationship with many organisations and supporters alongside providing opportunities for both children and adults
from the local area to engage with participation or awareness of the sport.”
The EAFA provides amputees and people with congenital limb deficiencies and restricted use of limbs with the opportunity to play football locally, nationally and internationally.
Players come from all over England to train at Reaseheath College and include those born with missing limbs or lost through illness or injury.
Mornflake welcomed manager manager Owen Coyle, team captain Dave Tweed, midfielder Rhyce Ramsden and defender Sean Jackson on a recent visit.
Owen, a coach at the Scottish professional club Queen’s Park FC, added: “Amputee football is highly-regarded in Turkey where the national team are professional and receive a wage.
“EAFA players and staff have to fundraise to compete at the World Cup and need all the support they can get so we hope other companies will follow Mornflake’s lead.
“Our national team reached the final of the European Championships in Turkey in 2017 and are training hard for October. They will play their hearts out.
“We have seen women achieve amazing things at Euro 2022 and we hope to ‘bring home’ more for success for England.”
Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “Throughout our branding and marketing we encourage people to nourish their bodies with a good diet and for all abilities to exercise for their physical and mental health.
“To meet the EAFA players and hear how they have overcome personal trauma to play football at national level was a privilege.
“They are truly inspirational ambassadors for their sport and it is our pleasure to help them fly the flag for England at the World Cup by making a contribution towards their trip.”
To support the England Amputee Football Association go to theeafa.co.uk
Recent Comments