Two music festivals to be held in Hankelow and Audlem

Two local music festivals are set to be held in the Hankelow and Audlem area later this month.

First up is an inaugural music festival for White Lion pub in Hankelow.

It takes place at The White Lion on Audlem Road on Saturday August 20 from 1pm.

The event is free entry and will feature five bands throughout the day on a stage in the pub’s car park.

Performers will include: The Conscious Mind Experiment, Gambler, Megan Lee, the Pluckers and Good To Go.

Street food will be available alongside the pub menu, plus an extra outside bar serving gin and Pimms.

Free parking is available opposite the pub across the road on Hankelow village green.

The White Lion, which has stood in the village for over 200 years, reopened recently after an £1.5 million investment led by residents in the village.

A second music, “Music at the Marina”, will be held at the OverWater Marina on Coole Lane on Saturday August 27.

The event is free entry and will feature live music in a marquee from midday to 10.30pm.

The line-up of live music is: Myria, Indiana Tones, Pluckers, Kate O’Malley, Mixtures, The Reads, The Amber Lamps, and Gambler.

There will also be a licensed bar and food stalls. Dog friendly.

Parking = £5 per car. Camping = £10 per tent/motorhome (including parking).

The event is a fundraiser to help bring the Music Festival back to Audlem in May 2023.

Overwater is a marina close to Audlem and offering moorings on the Shropshire Union Canal.

They are located next to Bridge 80 on the canal or via CW5 8AY on your satnav.

For further information relating to the festival visit https://www.facebook.com/audlemfestival

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)