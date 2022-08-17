Nantwich Food Festival set to wow crowds on its return

Organisers say this year’s Nantwich Food Festival will be bigger and better than ever before, despite rising prices and a three-year absence due to Covid.

They say backing from Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire East Council as well as a range of sponsors mean the festival, including chef demonstrations, can continue to be free.

The three-day event will run from September 2-4.

A festival spokesperson said: “We have all noticed that prices have increased this year, and the Festival organisers are no different.

“But thanks to generous local sponsors, they have been able to arrange more chefs, more entertainment – just more everything!

“And yet the festival is still free to enter, even the Celebrity and TV Chef demonstration.”

There are two Chef Demonstration theatres.

The Boulton Group Celebrity and TV Chef stage in the Civic Hall on Festival Saturday and Sunday. This venue will also host the Nantwich Food Festival Cheese Awards with The Cheese Shop, Nantwich.

The second is the Reaseheath College local chef demonstration theatre at Love Lane.

There will be two large marquees, full of exhibitors from near and far – the Applewood Independent and Hall Smith Whittingham Marquee in Love Lane, and Mornflake Pavilion at the Bowling Green.

The town centre will be arranged in a market-style format, sponsored by Boughey Distribution.

There will be two music stages, with live music to appeal to all tastes.

The Food Festival has a QR code which will feature on posters around the town centre and also will be on a festival leaflet.

This will then take users to a website with details of what’s on and where to find it.

Leaflets will be available over the Festival weekend and at the Festival stall at the Farmers Market on August 27.

Friday evening entertainment will include circus fun, games, dance and song, and it all starts at 1pm in the Town Centre.

Nantwich classical soprano Sinead D’Abreu-Hayling will be singing twice in the town centre on Festival Friday at 2pm and 4pm.

There is a bread-making competition called “Nantwich Rising Talent” for the best Flavoured Bread.

This will be judged by Chef Nigel Brown and Home Economist Jill Weatherburn.

Only 12 places in this competition, and entries must be delivered to the Reaseheath College Food Theatre by 3pm on Festival Friday. Enter via the Festival website.

Nantwich Bake-off is for the best filled Victoria Sponge Cake.

Judges will include Lizzie Acker and a Reaseheath expert.

Enter via the Festival website. There are only 12 places, and entries need to be at Reaseheath Food Theatre by 2.30pm Festival Saturday.

The Dabber Bear trail is dotted around the town, with 13 town businesses taking part.

Some town businesses will compete for the Best Dressed Window Display Competition and some will organise their own events.

As well as festival volunteers, there is a health and safety team, staff solutions group first aiders and local police.

There is still time to volunteer and new volunteers are needed to cover all the work.

Those interested should contact the Volunteer Co-ordinator at [email protected]

Voting also closes for the Nantwich Food Awards, sponsored by Applewood Independent, on September 4.