All local non league football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

Nantwich Town were due to play away at Stalybridge Celtic tomorrow (Saturday September 10).

A new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course.

All Crewe Regional Sunday League fixtures due to be played on September 11 have also been cancelled.

League spokesman David Cooper said: “Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen all games on Sunday 11th September will be postponed and rearranged for a later date.

“The league will notify the referees.”

All football games in professional leagues across the UK have also been postponed, including Crewe Alexandra’s game against Grimsby.

The leagues and FA are working to re-schedule them.

But other national sports are continuing tomorrow including England v South Africa test and the PGA Championship golf.