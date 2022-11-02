FEATURE: Is it possible to lose fat and gain muscle at same time?

In a world where almost every aspect of life is automated, it’s becoming harder and harder to stay slim and strong.

Everyone is trying to lose weight, but it doesn’t help that the fitness industry seems to have hundreds of different solutions that fall into two different camps: Either lose weight or gain muscle.

So, which is it?

To get that amazing body you’ve always wanted and feel lighter and stronger, do you focus on weight training to build muscle or diet to lose fat?

You’ll be happy to know, it’s both!

How to Gain Muscle

The process of gaining muscle is somewhat straightforward.

If you consistently stick to a heavy weightlifting routine, your muscles will break down under the strain and then build back stronger.

If you repeatedly do this, your muscles will come back stronger and stronger every time, and you will find yourself feeling steadier on your feet and able to lift heavier objects.

A proper diet for weightlifting involves lots of calories and protein.

You need enough protein to help build your muscles back and enough calories that your body doesn’t pull from your muscles for fuel. In essence, you must remain in a caloric surplus.

Bodybuilders and weight trainers aren’t as strict with their diets because they aren’t normally concerned with the numbers on the scale.

Carbs and starches are embraced as a useful source of fuel, and they make sure to get as much protein as possible in order to support muscle growth.

How to Lose Weight

The process of losing weight might seem contradictory to building muscle, and that’s because it is.

Study after study has shown that the proper way to lose weight is to remain in a caloric deficit. This means you take in fewer calories than your body burns in a day.

Some people think that to keep this balance, they can eat whatever they want and simply burn off those calories during their workouts.

Unfortunately, that mindset doesn’t account for just how many calories their favorite foods have.

One fast food cheeseburger can contain up to 3,000 calories! That’s double the amount the average person needs for one day. The average person burns only 500 calories during a 5-mile run.

There simply aren’t enough hours in the day to burn off the calories taken in during an undisciplined diet.

Therefore, you cannot rely on exercise to maintain a caloric deficit. You HAVE to drastically alter your diet and eat mostly unprocessed meats, fruits, and vegetables.

Building these kinds of habits can take time, but when done religiously, you will see a genuine change in the numbers on the scale.

How to Do Both

So, the question is: is it possible to lose fat and gain muscle at the same time? The short answer is yes.

Through a process called “body recomposition”, you can drop those extra inches off your waist and build a toned and sculpted physique.

There are great resources out there to help you know more about how to gain muscle and lose fat at the same time.

An important fact to remember during this process is that, if you only have 20-30 lbs. to lose, you might not see a substantial shift in your numerical weight.

This is because your muscle mass is increasing as your fat mass is decreasing, and muscle is much heavier than fat.

Therefore, you might see drastic changes in your visual shape while the number on the scale stays relatively stable.

In order to achieve body recomposition, you need to consistently lift heavy weights 3 times per week.

Your muscles will break down during these workouts and then build back up on your off days.

Along with maintaining a strength training schedule, you also must focus on your diet.

You might remember that building muscle requires a caloric surplus, and losing fat requires a caloric deficit. So, how do you do both, you might ask?

The answer: cut out carbs altogether and focus on consuming as much protein as possible. Your muscles need protein in order to build themselves back up larger and stronger.

However, if you consume carbs, your body won’t pull from your fat stores for fuel.

The proper diet for body recomposition is protein for building muscle and vegetables for vitamins and minerals.

Your body fat is the fuel source. As long as you consistently eat unprocessed foods and lift heavy weights, you will be on your way to a toned physique in no time!

Protein-Rich Foods You Should Be Eating

● Beef

For those who eat meat, beef is an amazing source of protein. If you are eating carbs, then you should be looking for low-fat cuts of meat. However, for those who are going for body recomposition, focus on high-fat cuts that give you plenty of energy and clean fuel for your brain.

● Broccoli

Broccoli is an amazing source of protein and has been known to fight diabetes and cancer. Raw vegetables always provide the best nutrients, but it’s much easier to consume higher quantities if it’s cooked down via steaming or sautéing.

● Nuts and Seeds

Foods like almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and pistachios each offer a plethora of vitamins and minerals and are all good sources of natural fats. Fat sources in nature are great for brain function and energy levels. Plus, the protein in nuts and seeds will fill you up fast and make a perfect snack between meals.

● Leafy Greens

Leafy green vegetables such as cabbage, bok choy, spirulina, and Brussels sprouts are all incredibly high in plant proteins and fiber. This combination will leave you feeling fuller longer and help cut cravings.

● Whey Protein

It goes without saying that whey protein powder is an excellent source of protein and energy for bodybuilders and strength trainers. This powder can be added to smoothies or simply mixed into water. Adding whey protein powder to your diet will ensure that you are getting enough protein and will enable your muscles to recover and rebuild faster.