Nantwich families sign up for Cheshire East litter-pick campaign

More people in Nantwich than anywhere else in Cheshire East have registered to take part in a new “pick up litter and get fit” scheme.

The Cheshire East Council initiative encourages people to get active, spend time outdoors and help to keep local neighbourhoods litter free.

And the uptake in Nantwich has been one of the highest in the borough.

So far 39 families have registered for the “Pick-Fit” campaign, which includes 66 adults and 23 children.

Almost half of those 39 families are from the Nantwich area, say Cheshire East.

Cheshire East Council and Ansa Environmental Services have linked up with Everybody Health and Leisure centres on the Pick-Fit scheme.

Families who sign up are sent a “Pick-Fit” pack which includes a litter picker, litter

bags, hi-vis vest, protective gloves and a guidebook.

And those who get involved with litter-picking in their local area will be issued a free one-day pass to use the gym (18 years plus) or access the pool facilities at one of their leisure centres.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “We have a dedicated crew of street cleaners who help keep the environment clean, but unfortunately some people are still dropping litter.

“It is important to us that our litter management teams have a significant presence, not only with

street cleaning, but also in our parks and green spaces.

“However, we also have lots of public-spirited residents and community groups who have a lot of pride in their neighbourhoods and want to help keep them clean and tidy.

“We have all come to appreciate the real benefits to our health and wellbeing by taking part in outdoor activities.

“Our new Pick-Fit initiative offers the best of both worlds combining physical activity with the sense of achievement that comes from looking after your local environment.”

Thomas Barton, chief executive officer at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cheshire East Council and Ansa Environmental Services on this initiative, encouraging the community to get active outdoors whilst keeping their local area clean and tidy.

“We were keen to support this by providing the local community with a free pass as a thank you for getting involved and helping them to remain active in our facilities.

“We really look forward to welcoming you into our centres and good luck to all those who enter into the prize draw!”

Pickers can send a photo to the council detailing the location of the collected waste and will receive an Everybody leisure centre voucher in return.

More details and how to register available here or email [email protected]