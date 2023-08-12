Rail and HS2 Minister visits Crewe to discuss regeneration

Minister of State for Rail and HS2 Huw Merriman MP has visited Crewe to discuss the key challenges and opportunities for regeneration in the town.

Cheshire East Council secured commitments from HS2 Ltd and the Government this year which it’s hoped will provide a better outcome for Cheshire East and its communities from the arrival of High Speed Rail.

Mr Merriman said in May he is to work across Government to “try to boost the ambitions for Crewe” and “make sure HS2 leaves an ambitious legacy there”.

He toured Crewe station to discuss concerns and opportunities with current facilities.

This includes the need for a new passenger transfer deck to make it easier for people, including those who are disabled, to access platforms and to change between trains at Crewe.

He also toured Crewe town centre with local MP Kieran Mullan to view the council’s future ambitions for HS2 and its plans for Crewe’s regeneration.

And he visited Avanti’s Training Academy and Locomotive Services Group at Crewe Diesel Depot.

Dr Mullan said: “It was great to be able to bring the Minister to Crewe to discuss the challenges and opportunities locally.

“HS2 is already having an impact but we need to work with the council and government to turbo charge work making the most of it.

“The Crewe Town Deal means we will have a new youth club and Flag Lane Baths regenerated and upgrades of pocket parks and more.

“So, lots on the way, but I know people want to see it happen yesterday.”

Mr Merriman added: “It was great to return to Crewe, a town with such a rich rail heritage, to meet brilliant local rail workers and discuss how HS2 will unlock transformational regeneration in the area through the creation of new jobs, houses and business opportunities.

“We have already seen Alstom at Crewe works winning the contract to build HS2 bogies, securing jobs and investment at that site.

“I also got to hear about challenges facing the town centre and the investment being delivered by the £22.9 million Crewe Town Deal that Kieran campaigned for.

“Whilst there are no quick fixes, I think there are opportunities that can be seized for Crewe and the wider area.”

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “The project is a scheme that is being designed, funded, and delivered by HS2 Ltd on behalf of central Government.

“However, the council has carried – and continues to carry out – a wide range of work to influence the proposals where it can – seeking to ensure what is delivered also brings with it the best possible outcomes for Cheshire East and its communities.

“Through this work we have already achieved many successes, and the visit from the Minister earlier this week presented further opportunity to discuss the key challenges and opportunities facing Crewe and the wider area, and how those opportunities can be maximised.

“It also enabled the Minister to see first-hand why it was critical that through the HS2 Phase 2b petitioning period, the council secured a commitment directly from Government to fund an extensive appraisal to consider what work is required at Crewe Station to support HS2.

“This appraisal will consider the interventions needed at the station to address both the needs of the passenger and the regeneration potential for the town.”