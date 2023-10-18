Nantwich boy, 4, in van collision released from hospital

The four-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries after a collision with a van in Nantwich has been released from hospital.

The youngster was badly hurt in the incident on Queen’s Drive in Nantwich on Monday October 10.

It involved a white Ford transit van close to the junction with Dorfold Drive.

The young victim suffered a serious fracture and cuts to his head and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Alder Hey Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

Today a Cheshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the four-year-old “has been discharged from hospital”.

They added: “In terms of the investigation, inquiries in relation to the incident are currently ongoing at this time.”

Officers have appealed for witnesses and video footage following the collision at around 4.28pm on October 10.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured.

As reported on Nantwich News, Sgt Russell Sime, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The collision occurred near Queens Drive at a busy time of day, and as part of our investigation we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1663760.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.