A four-year-old suffered serious head injuries in an accident with a van on the busy Queen’s Drive in Nantwich, police have confirmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the collision at around 4.28pm yesterday (Monday 10 October).

It involved a boy, aged four, and a white Ford transit van close to the junction with Dorfold Drive.

The boy suffered a serious fracture and cuts to his head and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Alder Hey Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

He remains in hospital at this time and is in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured.

An investigation into the collision has been launched and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any dashcam footage.

Sergeant Russell Sime, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The victim in this case, a young child, has sustained serious injuries and we are committed to doing all we can to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The collision occurred near Queens Drive at a busy time of day, and as part of our investigation we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1663760.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.