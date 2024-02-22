4 hours ago
Police probe Nantwich crash after driver fled scene
Stunning images mark RSPCA Stapeley wildlife centre’s 30th birthday
24-hour treadmill challenge in Nantwich for cancer children
Police appeal after armed robbery at Morrisons store in Crewe
Cheshire East Conservatives challenge parking charges decision
crash on London Road

A Nantwich man’s parked works van was badly damaged after a car smashed into it in the early hours before the driver fled the scene.

Paul Sun was woken by the crash in the early hours of Sunday outside his home on London Road, Nantwich.

And when he looked outside he saw a car had ploughed into his van, and no one at the scene.

Paul fears the van could be written off.

“Not sure how bad the damage is yet but looks pretty bad. Waiting on insurance to make a decision,” said Paul.

“I need that van for work and to take my daughter to work, too.

“Police say the car was actually a hire car.

“It made a right mess of the front and shunted mine into the car behind dinting both the back doors too.”

Cheshire Police confirmed the incident and have now said someone has come forward to report the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “At 3.47am on Sunday 18 February, police were called to reports of a collision on London Road, Nantwich.

“The incident involved a parked van and a car. The driver of the car had fled the scene.

“They have since called police to report the incident. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

