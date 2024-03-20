Historic Dorfold Hall in Nantwich put up for sale for £10.75 million

The owners of historic Dorfold Hall in Acton, Nantwich, have put the venue up for sale.

The 400-year-old manor house, which has been home to many weddings and large community events such as Nantwich Show and Spooktacular on its Showground, is now on the market for £10.75 million.

The Grade I listed Jacobean Hall, its associated buildings, gardens and farm and woodland amount to more than 54 acres in total.

It has been in Charles Roundell’s family for hundreds of years and the current owners have spent many thousands restoring it to its former glory.

The Showground area, part of the Dorfold Estate, has been home to the Nantwich Show and International Cheese Show for many years, but a dispute over rent saw that agreement end two years ago.

It has also housed the Spooktacular during Halloween for many years, and staged many charity fundraising events in the hall grounds such as “Superheroes”.

However, some neighbouring residents have objected in the past to new licence applications and plans to develop the site.

The sale is detailed in two separate Lots on Savills and Rightmove, with the Showground a separate Lot and bringing the overall total to £11.4 million.

Included in the sale of the hall, according to estate agents Savills, are the tree-lined drive with electric entrance gates, lodge cottage, three restored cottages and staff apartment, mature and historic Victorian gardens, new lawn and garden irrigation system, walled garden with wildflower meadow, restored clock tower, dell, lake and synthetic grass tennis court, new farm building for machinery storage and recently renovated further storage outbuildings.

It also includes the award-winning event space and Coach House, licensed to hold civil ceremonies, commercial kitchen, arable land, showground and woodland.

In the sale details, Savills says: “Immaculately restored by the current owners, the estate offers accommodation for modern living within a historic setting.

“It serves as both a cherished family home and a stunning venue for weddings and corporate events.

“The Grade I Listed Hall is steeped in local historical and architectural significance, designed in the characteristic Jacobean style, its origins trace back to the 17th century, with construction in 1616.

“The Hall’s construction is rumoured to have been expedited to host King James I during a royal visit.”

Accommodation, which includes 10 bedrooms in total, is on is arranged over three floors.

The bedrooms to the West are used with the wedding venue and provide on site accommodation for guests.

One of the most historically important bedrooms is the King James Bedroom, which was designed for King James I to stay in during a visit to the Hall.

The main garden, known as The South Lawn, is enclosed by a low sandstone wall and is listed as Grade II and dating back to 1827.

To the west there are two enclosed walled gardens.

Scattered throughout the gardens are statues and features that tell the story of the estate’s rich history.

Stretching westward from the end of the main driveway is a substantial lake. This lake was restored by the current owners, who dredged and restocked the fish during the installation of ground source heat pump pipes.

The Coach House, standing at over 200 years old, sits in the shade of the 1,000 year old Spanish Chestnut tree and features white washed internal walls, original York stone flooring and dramatic full height ceiling.

The farmland is 26.6 acres and is predominantly arable, and there are around 16 acres of mature woodland which add amenity and privacy to the estate.

Included in the sale of the Showground on the Dorfold Estate, includes upgraded infrastructure to enable use throughout the year.

Hardcore roads run throughout the site and some water points have been installed, as well as an 8.5-foot security fence runs alongside the main road.