With just days to go now until the General Election, we’ve compiled a full rundown of all EIGHT candidates fighting for the Crewe & Nantwich seat.
Nantwich News does not and has not endorsed or supported any individual candidates and information has been compiled after requests were sent and/or material received by specific candidates or their parties.
Polling stations will open on Thursday July 4 at 7am and remain open until 10pm. Voters must ensure they take appropriate ID with them to vote.
The count for the Crewe & Nantwich seat will take place at Crewe Lifestyle Centre and Nantwich News will be there reporting on the latest.
CONSERVATIVE PARTY – Ben Fletcher
Ben grew up in an RAF family with three siblings and moved around the UK and Europe.
Professionally, he spent 25 years working in business and has sat on boards of retailers Boots, Clarks Shoes, and now the Very Group.
He has served as a school governor and university tutor, and worked on charitable programmes including support for victims of rape and sexual assault.
He wants to champion the “business community, charitable sector, and civil society”.
He will campaign for more investment in nursery education, a fairer funding formula for local schools, and proper provision for SEND pupils.
He also targets a reform in business rates, making it easier to turn brownfield sites into housing, and to cut the costs of setting up a business.
He feels the healthcare system needs reform and will campaign for better access to services, better join up between GPs, opticians and hospitals.
LABOUR PARTY – Connor Naismith
Connor lives in Crewe and Nantwich area with his wife, who is a teacher, and their daughter.
He says he will fight to restore high streets and support local businesses, with business rates reform and giving communities power over empty shop units.
He wants to see more funding for GPs, hospital staff and dentists.
He intends to push for more police on the streets, tackling crime and antisocial behaviour.
He feels public transport across Crewe and Nantwich is broken and aims to push for reforms “that make public ownership of buses in our area possible”.
In education, he supports Labour’s plan to break down barriers to opportunity for all children, not just those born into privilege.
He says he will “represent you all, be an MP you can trust and work tirelessly to drive improvement for our area”.
LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – Matthew Theobald
Matthew has lived near Nantwich for half his life. He has served as a Governor at a local high school and as chair of his local council.
Matthew supports green issues and many environmental issues he feels need to be tackled, including climate change and water pollution.
He highlights blight of turning the countryside into housing “without consideration for the effects on the local infrastructure and community”.
He campaigns on cost-of-living crisis, “underfunding” in the health service and knock on effects for Crewe and Nantwich residents.
Matthew ran a company for 17 years and says he “recognises the tough challenges faced by small businesses”.
He is also concerned by the lack of major investment in Crewe with loss of HS2 and how funding has been diverted elsewhere.
REFORM PARTY – Matt Wood
Matt has lived in the area since leaving the RAF in 1995.
He is married with two grown up children both educated at local schools.
He stood for The Brexit Party in 2019 and his political values are unchanged.
“I stand for tightly controlled migration, lower energy bills by scrapping Net Zero and less tax,” he says.
GREEN PARTY – Te Ata Brown
Te Ata, who grew up New Zealand, is standing for the second time as a parliamentary candidate.
She wants a better future for the community and provide an alternative choice.
She says she comes from a line of strong feminist women, and her expertise lies in beekeeping and sustainable land management.
She lives in Crewe and Nantwich area and was a previous councillor and vice chairperson.
She says she is “dedicated to addressing social issues, particularly deprivation, and building a sustainable and inclusive society”.
Her ambitions align with the Green Party’s values of prioritising public wellbeing over economic growth.
WORKERS PARTY OF BRITAIN – Phil Lane
Phil says it’s “time the Workers had a voice so I’m putting my money where my mouth is”.
Phil moved to Crewe to open a shop – it’s The Dog’s Dinner at 2, Ruskin Road – and also rent a house in Crewe.
He feels Crewe needs someone to stand up for the town which he feels is now forgotten.
“If you’re one of the many who won’t vote Conservative and “Can’t trust Labour” – take a look at your local independent candidate – if you live in Crewe and Nantwich that’s me.”
He pledges to “represent you and the people who live alongside you”.
PUTTING CREWE & NANTWICH FIRST – Brian Silvester
Brian lives in Crewe and says Crewe & Nantwich First are not party political, not Left or Right.
He claims to be the only independent candidate standing… “all the rest represent their party and put their party first, we put the people of Crewe and Nantwich first”.
His local priorities are fixing the potholes, unblocking the drains, removing the litter and the fly tipping, ensuring street lights work and cleaning up the graffiti.
“Reviving Crewe town centre, before it disappears altogether, is another priority,” he says.
MONSTER RAVING LOONY PARTY – Lord Psychobilly Tractor
Lord Psychobilly Tractor says he lives a short tractor drive from Crewe and Nantwich,
He says Crewe is his favourite town to visit, and “promises to infuse politics with a
hefty dose of humour, creativity, and outlandish innovation”
He added: “We need a fresh approach to politics, one that brings joy, creativity, and a touch of madness to everyday governance.
“Crewe and Nantwich are special places with extraordinary people, and I am committed to making our community a beacon of loony brilliance.
“We are fighting this Election on the basis of CHANGE… LOOSE CHANGE as this is all we will have left under a Labour/Conservative Government.”
