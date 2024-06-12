Cheshire East voters urged to prepare for General Election

Cheshire East residents are being urged to prepare ahead of the UK General Election on Thursday July 4.

Polling cards are now being delivered to registered electors who are eligible to vote.

Any resident who has not received a poll card by Friday June 14 should check if they are registered by calling the Cheshire East Council helpline on 0300 123 5016.

Anyone not already registered to vote can apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Residents must be registered to vote by midnight on Tuesday June 18.

For the first time in a UK parliamentary General Election, voters in Cheshire East will need to show photo ID to vote.

Residents are advised to make sure they are ready to vote by checking they have an acceptable form of ID.

Accepted forms of ID include: a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID online at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form.

The deadline for applying ahead of the general election is 5pm Wednesday June 26.

Voters wishing to apply should first make sure they are registered to vote.

Craig Westwood, director of communications, policy and research at the Electoral Commission, said: “It is important that those who want to vote at the general election are registered to vote by the deadline and have an accepted form of photo ID.

“We are urging voters to understand what types of ID they can use and how to apply for free ID if they need it.

“Checking now rather than later means you will be ready when it’s time to vote.

“You can find more information about the ID requirement and what to expect at the polling station on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

Rob Polkinghorne, Returning Officer for Cheshire East, said: “Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Cheshire East Council’s electoral services team.

“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, email our electoral services team at [email protected] or ring 0300 123 5016.

“Alternatively, visit one of our Cheshire East libraries, where staff will be able to assist you with your online application.”

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

Voters also have the choice to vote by post or proxy. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm Wednesday June 19.

The deadline for a proxy vote is 5pm Wednesday June 26.

For information on elections in your area, how to register to vote or how to apply by post or by proxy, voters should visit: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter