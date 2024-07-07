Kitchen design trends and styles popular this year

In the aftermath of the pandemic, a growing number of people were willing and ready to experiment more with their interior design and let their creativity take centre stage.

This willingness to experiment has remained unchanged over the years, and although the trends have generally steered toward minimalism, with beige and light grey being the preferred chromatic choices, most people have added personal accents in order to prevent their homes from feeling too sterile.

The increasing interest in sustainability has also encouraged and empowered people to make different choices for their households, aiming to become an integral part of the circular economy and reduce their impact on the environment.

The kitchen is one of the household areas that sees the most frequent renovation work, as it is also subjected to the most wear and tear.

Cracks, dents, stains, and steam damage are common in this space, and avoiding them will only exacerbate the problem, potentially creating structural damage to the furniture and flooring.

If you don’t have a refurbishment in your plans this year but are seriously considering one for 2025, here are some of the trends you need to be aware of so that your kitchen can be both functional and chic.

The design

Modern kitchens have a very particular look style-wise, which sets them apart from other designs.

An open living space, minimal elements, and simplicity are the guiding principles homeowners must consider when building such a kitchen in their own homes.

There are several different options to take into consideration here as well, though.

The gloss acrylic is one of them, a modern style that is readily available in several different colours and shades.

Ivory, stone grey and cashmere are the most popular shades, but you can also go for something more dramatic, like deep blue, jet black or metallic charcoal.

Textured units have also gained popularity among homeowners since minimal styles can sometimes feel flat and somewhat clinical.

This isn’t the kind of atmosphere you’d want in your home, so it only makes sense that you’d try to change things up a little.

Adding textured furnishings is one of the simplest ways to achieve this, as it lets you experiment with various materials like solid oak, concrete or driftwood.

These designs provide a sense of contemporary elegance, are long-lasting due to high-quality and timeless design, and have an additional tactile allure that adds a new dimension to your kitchen.

Smart appliances

Technology is evolving faster than ever before, and all areas of life benefit from its developments.

The kitchen is no exception, and the increasing arrival of reliable and energy-efficient appliances is a key indicator.

You already know that throwing away things that are in perfect working order is far from being a sustainable alternative, but if they’ve transformed into power guzzlers over the years, it would be wise to replace them with something more sustainable that consumes less.

Smart appliances as a whole will continue to grow in popularity, with recent data showing that by 2028, almost 25% of households will use these gadgets, a considerable climb from the 9% level of 2024.

Eco-friendly

Sustainable choices are becoming increasingly popular among homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprints and guarantee their homes are greener.

The most obvious choice is to switch to energy-efficient light bulbs such as halogen, LEDs or CFLs, as these options allow you to lower your energy expenditure by quite a lot.

Faucets that can save water, overhead light dimmers, triple-pane windows that meet the most rigorous level of energy efficiency, paints, finishes or coatings that are VOC-free and therefore have a reduced impact on greenhouse gas emissions and concentrations, induction cooktops and the use of recycled or eco-friendly materials for cabinets and flooring can all be part of a sustainable kitchen.

These kitchen features are not just better for the environment, but for your own personal well-being as well, since your electricity bills will be lower and you’ll deal with a reduced amount of indoor pollution. It’s a win-win, really.

Disappearing act

One of the most fascinating modern trends that will remain popular into the next year as well is that of concealed kitchens.

It should be no surprise since minimal designs are focused on seamlessness and a streamlined, uncluttered aesthetic.

As a result, sliding doors, cabinetry, and just hiding appliances out of view in cupboards have become increasingly popular.

In a sense, you can consider this trend a natural continuation of minimalism, as its purpose is to conceal every extraneous element of your kitchen.

To achieve this, you’ll have to carefully plan your storage space to ensure that all items have their pre-designed space and that everything can fit inside the cabinets as comfortably as possible.

Creating an appliance garage will instantly declutter your kitchen. This area is completely devoted to all small appliances in your kitchen.

It helps keep things out of view when they’re not in use, protecting them from accidental scratches or dents and the effects of steam or heat.

Stacking two appliance garages on top of each other allows you to maximise storage even in a relatively small kitchen, while side-by-side solutions are better suited for larger kitchens that want to banish visual clutter.

Pantry

The pantry is the designated space in your home where you store foods and beverages that you will use when cooking. The history of the pantry dates back several centuries ago.

In medieval times, separate rooms were used to serve the functions of food storage, but the pantry was also the area where meal preparation took place.

Nowadays, pantries remain ubiquitous in households worldwide. In 2025, the main trend concerning them is for larger spaces.

Like many home design trends, this one too has its roots in the pandemic, as most people began buying food and other household products in bulk during the lockdowns.

A walk-in pantry is already one of the most desirable kitchen features for most homeowners, and its popularity is only expected to grow over the next year.

The difference is that these are no longer spaces designed just to host foods and ingredients but also provide space for additional appliances such as coffee bars, sinks, small fridges, and countertops that can handle food preparation.

Interior design trends change just as frequently as fashion ones, and keeping up with all of them can be pretty challenging.

When refurbishing your own space, the trends you must focus on first and foremost are the ones that meet your goals for how your home should look and have the type of functionality you expect it to have.

