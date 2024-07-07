South Cheshire Chamber vows to work with new Labour MP

South Cheshire Chamber bosses say they hope to work with new Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith to help the area “achieve its potential”.

Mr Naismith (pictured) was elected as the new Labour MP for Crewe & Nantwich as his party secured a landslide general election victory on Thursday.

Mr Naismith, who lives in Crewe with his wife and daughter, won with a 9,000+ majority and has previously sat as a local councillor on Cheshire East Council.

South Cheshire Chamber CEO Paul Colman said: “Congratulations to Connor on his victory.

“The Chamber and I will be working with him to help the area achieve its potential and develop an environment for businesses to prosper and bring wealth and prosperity to the community.

“Working with local and national government we must create a vision for the area that includes a masterplan which will bring economic growth and significant regeneration.”

Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce Shevaun Haviland has congratulated Labour on its election victory and pledged to work in partnership with the new Government to boost the economy.

She said: “Congratulations to the Labour Party on their victory after a long and hard-fought campaign.

“The public have delivered them a clear and decisive parliamentary majority – hopefully they will use this mandate to provide the stability and certainty businesses crave.

“How we revitalise our economy was hotly debated throughout the past six weeks, and it is encouraging to see they have many policies which clearly align with our recommendations.

“But after a gruelling election the really hard work starts now. We need to see action from day one on pulling together a coherent industrial strategy for the long-term, which places a strong emphasis on harnessing green innovation.

“Closing the skills gap, growing exports, boosting productivity and harnessing the power of AI won’t happen overnight.

“And businesses will also want to see early movement on pledges around business rates reform and improving our trade relationship with the EU.

“None of this will be easy, and our new Government should not be expected to do it alone. But our entire Chamber Network and the 51,000 businesses it represents will be ready to put their shoulders to the wheel and help.

“If our firms succeed, then our communities prosper, the economy grows, and the wealth needed to support our public services is created.”