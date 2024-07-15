Nantwich Walking Football take part in charity tournament

Nantwich WFC took a mixed team to take part in the Winsford MIND charity tournament, writes Robbie Lambert.
The event, at Moss Farm Sports Complex, involved Alsager WFC, Altrincham WFC, Lambourne WFC, Nantwich Leopards WFC, Northwich WFC, Stockport County WFC and Winsford Blues.
Nantwich won their first game beating Stockport 1-0, thanks to a Paul Barker goal.
The second and third matches against Winsford FC Blues and Altrincham both ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
But Nantwich Leopards were beaten 2-0 in their fourth match against a strong Lambourne side.
The Leopards then bowed out of the competition when they were beaten 7-6 on penalties by Northwich FC.
Meanwhile, Nantwich WFC will welcome Salford City to The Vagrants in Willaston next Sunday July 21, kick off 11am.
The Ladies team Yellow Hammers will play against Salford City Ladies on pitch 1.
And the men’s team will play Salford City Men on pitch 2.
NWFC are expecting a tough challenge as Salford City recently entered and won their first ever league.
“It’s just a friendly, but even so, we are on our mettle,” said Ray Sheppard, chairman and founder of NWFC.
Games are 20 minutes each way, under FA rules. Players are aged 50+, six-a-side with a squad of nine and rolling subs.
Entry to the ground and car parking is free. Club house opens at midday.
(pics by Ray Sheppard)
Recent Comments