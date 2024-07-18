Dramatic police chase with motorcyclists ends near Nantwich

Two motorcyclists who led police on pursuits across Cheshire have been arrested after one of them ended near Nantwich.

The drama began on the M56 and involved officers from Cheshire Police Motorcycle Unit, roads and crime unit vehicles and the police helicopter.

One rider was traced and stopped in the Weaverham area, while another was eventually stopped using a stinger in the Burland area of Nantwich.

It began near M56 junction 12 at Hapsford where police attempted to stop them.

Both of the riders failed to stop and drove off onto the A56 travelling towards Frodsham.

Officers lost sight of one of the bikes, but they followed the second rider as he led police on a pursuit into the Weaverham area of Northwich.

The rider abandoned his bike and tried to run away but was located by the police helicopter and arrested.

Officers then spotted the second rider who had made off.

He again failed to stop and made off at speed, travelling over the Wrexham boarder via the A49 and A534, before returning to Nantwich.

This is where police used a stinger to stop the rider.

Both riders, a 22-year-old man from Winsford and a 25-year-old man from Northwich, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers.

Chief Inspector John Forshaw, of the Roads and Crime Unit at Cheshire Police, said: “Both riders are clearly dangerous individuals, who put the lives of officers and innocent members of the public at risk.

“Their reckless behaviour led officers on not one, but two pursuits across rural Cheshire, throughout which the pair showed no regard for those around them.

“However, despite their repeated attempts to evade officers, there really was nowhere to hide and both men were arrested.

“As these arrests demonstrate, no matter what you are driving or riding, we will use all the tactics available to us to ensure that those who break the law in Cheshire are arrested and held accountable for their actions.”