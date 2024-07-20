Police appeal after serious crash between lorry and van in Crewe

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a serious collision in Crewe.

The incident involved a white panel van and a Royal Mail lorry on University Way.

Officers attended the scene at around 5.55pm on Thursday (July 18) where the driver of the lorry suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

She was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital where he remains at this time. Her injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the panel van sustained minor injuries and was taken to Leighton hospital as a precaution.

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, or at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1873743.