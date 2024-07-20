1 day ago
Changes to black bin collections “only way” for CEC to go
1 day ago
Police appeal as brick thrown by youths from A500 bridge hits van
2 days ago
Dramatic police chase with motorcyclists ends near Nantwich
2 days ago
Baby gull found trapped treated at RSPCA Stapeley
3 days ago
New “arty” railway station shelters unveiled in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police appeal after serious crash between lorry and van in Crewe

in Human Interest / Incident / News July 20, 2024
van and lorry crash - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a serious collision in Crewe.

The incident involved a white panel van and a Royal Mail lorry on University Way.

Officers attended the scene at around 5.55pm on Thursday (July 18) where the driver of the lorry suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

She was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital where he remains at this time. Her injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the panel van sustained minor injuries and was taken to Leighton hospital as a precaution.

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, or at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1873743.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.