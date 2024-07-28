England’s next test: The UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League is a tournament that takes place between the European Championships and the World Cup.
A new addition, it will be the first real outing for the England men’s team since the departure of Gareth Southgate.
In this article we discuss the competition and the challenges England will face.
How often have you heard the chant of “Football is coming home” in the last few months?
England came the closest they have ever been to lifting a trophy since 1966.
With long-time manager Southgate gone, many believe England’s chances have gone with him.
Below, we discuss the next big test for the squad, the UEFA Nations League.
What challenges does England face?
The biggest challenge England faces is that of a new manager.
There are plenty in contention, with Graham Potter and Eddie Howe leading the chase.
Both have managerial styles in keeping with the exiting Gareth Southgate.
However, all new managers like to come into a squad and try out new concepts.
Whoever gets the job will be shuffling positions and players around.
In the latest football betting UK odds, England went into the tournament as one of the favourites.
Despite lacklustre play in the group stages, they did manage to get through to the final.
Yet the team never looked truly dangerous, like the winners Spain did.
Any manager coming into the role could do with instilling a win-every-game attitude right from the get-go, and the UEFA Nations League will be the perfect place to do it.
What is the UEFA Nations League?
The UEFA Nations League is a fairly new concept, which began in 2018.
It was an initiative to add more competition to the friendly games which were part of the FIFA calendar, mainly when major tournaments were not taking place.
The teams are divided into four leagues, each containing 12 teams.
These teams were then further divided into three or four groups, with each team playing at home and away.
It has since changed slightly, with relegations and different numbers of teams in the leagues.
While not a major trophy, it is a chance for the new manager to stretch the team’s legs.
It will allow them to test out players who shone in the Euros, such as Palmer, and let them step up to a first-team place.
It is also a chance not to be scoffed at.
A win at the Nations League could be the confidence boost that the team was so lacking in the group stages of the Euros, given just before they march on to the World Cup.
