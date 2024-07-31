Football analytics: Revolution in strategic planning for modern game

If you are a fan of the football world, you’ve probably noticed how in the last decade, analytics for the sport has evolved from a marginal support tool to a cornerstone of strategic planning and tactical training for teams.
Modern machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms make it possible to collect and process terabytes of data.
This creates multi-factor models that enable coaches and managers to make decisions based on a deep understanding of objective metrics.
Background and Evolution of Football Analytics
Analysis, like many other fields, has come a long way from its nascent stages to its current state.
Let us review the main stages and aspects of this area.
Early Examples of Using Statistics
At the beginning of its history, everything was limited to collecting and analyzing the simplest statistics.
These were mainly the number of goals, corners, free kicks and possession.
One of the first known examples is the work of Charles Reef in the 1950s, who started recording basic match indicators for analysis.
At the time, this information was used mainly to describe past matches and conduct retrospective reviews, rather than to predict future events or optimize tactics.
Progression from Basic Metrics to Big Data
With the advancement of technology and the increased availability of computers in the 1990s and 2000s, analytics in football became more sophisticated and comprehensive.
People were now able to process much larger amounts of data and perform more in-depth analysis.
New metrics such as expected goals (xG) figures emerged.
This new information made it possible to more accurately assess the performance of teams.
Technological Influence on the Growth of Analytics
Technology has dramatically changed the landscape of football analytics.
Match videos and specialized match intelligence software such as Prozone and Opta have become standard tools for coaches and analysts.
GPS trackers embedded in sportswear have made it possible to collect data on players’ movement, speed, mileage and intensity of play.
This has opened new horizons for tactical insight and personalized training.
With the development of sensor technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), things took a new level.
Real-time information started to be collected, allowing coaches to make changes to tactics directly during matches.
The advent of cloud technology and powerful servers for handling data facilitated quick analysis and accessibility of information for all team members.
Implications for the Modern Game
Today, analytics is an integral part of professional football. Clubs are investing heavily in creating departments and hiring specialists capable of working with big data.
Coaches and managers rely on reports for squad selection, training planning and match preparation.
Innovative data-driven approaches are enabling clubs to gain a competitive advantage and achieve high performance.
Contemporary Tools and Technologies in Football Analytics
Software & Platforms
● Opta: provides detailed statistics about matches, teams, including metrics like expected goals (xG) and assist (xA). This helps clubs evaluate performance and develop tactical strategies.
● Wyscout: gives us extensive match video archives and player analysis tools. This makes it easier to prepare and scan potential transfers.
● Hudl: with this platform, coaches analyze video footage, break down the game into key moments and create presentations to improve understanding and execution of tactics.
Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
● Big Data: Using machine learning to analyze massive amounts of details helps predict match outcomes and identify trends in sportsman performance.
● Individualized algorithms: Machine learning algorithms create personalized evaluation models that take into account various factors such as physicality and technical skills.
IoT and Sensor Technology
● GPS trackers: Devices in sports equipment track movement, speed and intensity of exertion, helping coaches optimize training programs and monitor players’ condition.
● Footwear and clothing sensors: Sensors collect data on joint loading and other parameters, which helps in injury prevention and technique improvement.
Video Technologies and VAR
● VAR: Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) allows for the review of controversial moments. Video analysis technology also helps coaches to study game moments and adjust tactics.
● 3D modeling: 3D modeling tools create virtual models of matches and training sessions, improving the understanding of tactical schemes.
Examples of Successful Utilization of Analytics in the Football
Football information analytics has led to significant successes for many clubs and national teams that have effectively integrated it into their strategies and processes.
Let’s take a look at a few prime examples of the successful application of these technologies.
Liverpool and using data to succeed under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership
● Analysis and optimization of team: Under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership, Liverpool actively used the latest solutions to optimize their squad and tactical decisions. The club implemented this system, which allowed them to evaluate the effectiveness of each player and select the best options for the starting line-up.
● Tactical advantage: Klopp used analytics to identify opponents’ weaknesses and develop tactics. This allowed the team to win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.
● Exercise optimization: It was also used to monitor players’ physical condition and adapt training programs.
Manchester City and the integration of analytics into club strategy
● Planning and analysis: Under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City actively uses analytics to plan matches and training. Guardiola and his team analyze information about every aspect of the game to make decisions based on actual performance.
● Gameplay Realization: it helps in maximizing the team’s gameplay and efficiency, which has been a key element of their success in the English Premier League and other tournaments.
Brentford and a unique approach to data utilization
● Player research and transfers: Brentford has become known for its innovative approach to using technology for transfers. The club uses deep data analytics to assess player potential and find underrated talent. This has allowed them to effectively strengthen the squad on a limited budget.
● Tactical planning: The club uses innovative methods to develop unique tactical schemes adapted to the players’ characteristics and the opponents’ style of play. This allows Brentford to compete at a high level even against more affluent clubs.
(Pic free to use by negativespace)
