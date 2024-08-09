Fire crews across South Cheshire tackle large blaze in Crewe

Firefighters across South Cheshire are battling a massive blaze in a building in Crewe this afternoon.

These images taken from the Middlewich Road area of Nantwich show huge plumes of smoke across the sky.

Cheshire Fire Service confirm they were called out shortly before 4.30pm to a disused former printers Communisis building on Frances Street.

A number of homes have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Appliances from Nantwich, Crewe, Audlem, Winsford and Northwich are all at the scene trying to contain the fire.

The service’s aerial ladder platform from Lymm is also at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Fire crews are at the scene of a disused building fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to dampen the flames as quickly as possible. Updates will be added when available.”

A police cordon is currently in place on Nantwich Road, Bedford Street, Frances Street and Catherine Street while firefighters deal with the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Superintendent Claire Jesson said: “I’d like to reassure local residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident, which is not linked to the recent disorder we’ve seen elsewhere in the country.

“A large number of officers are in attendance at the scene to manage road closures and provide reassurance to the community.

“While our colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service tackle the fire, we would urge residents in the nearby area are advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed at this time.

“I would also ask people not to congregate at the scene as it could hamper our response to this incident.”

(Main image from Steve O’Neill on Crewe Community Facebook page)