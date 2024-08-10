45 mins ago
Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of arson after huge Crewe fire
18 hours ago
Fire crews across South Cheshire tackle large blaze in Crewe
24 hours ago
Man charged with racial harassment after Nantwich incident
1 day ago
Millfields Primary Academy to celebrate 60th anniversary
1 day ago
Nantwich runner wins chance to be coached by Olympic hero
banner-advert
banner-advert

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of arson after huge Crewe fire

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News August 10, 2024
Frances Street fire in Crewe - image from Crewe Community Facebook group

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the huge fire which ripped through a building in Crewe.

The massive blaze has destroyed the former Printers building on Catherine Street, off Nantwich Road.

Fire crews from across Cheshire and Staffordshire have battled the fire through the night.

Many residents had to be evacuated and spent the night in shelters including Crewe Lifestyle Centre and at Crewe Alexandra.

Some residents remain unable to return to their homes today (August 10) and are being supported by Cheshire East Council.

Firefighters are continuing to work at scene of the fire which started at the disused building yesterday (August 9) around 4pm.

At 8.30am today, there were two fire engines at the scene along with a high reach extending turret (HRET) scorpion, aerial ladder platform and high volume pump and command unit.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A number of road closures remain in place while the work continues at the scene.

Superintendent Claire Jesson said: “I’d like thank residents for their patience while emergency services continue to work tirelessly at the scene.

“We understand people will want to get back into their properties as soon as they can, and we are all working hard to ensure that it is safe for you to do so.

“Agencies will continue to work with displaced residents to keep them updated as to when they can return.

“While our colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service tackle the fire, we continue to urge residents in the nearby area to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed at this time.”

(Image by Steve O’Neill)

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.