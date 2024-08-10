Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of arson after huge Crewe fire

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the huge fire which ripped through a building in Crewe.

The massive blaze has destroyed the former Printers building on Catherine Street, off Nantwich Road.

Fire crews from across Cheshire and Staffordshire have battled the fire through the night.

Many residents had to be evacuated and spent the night in shelters including Crewe Lifestyle Centre and at Crewe Alexandra.

Some residents remain unable to return to their homes today (August 10) and are being supported by Cheshire East Council.

Firefighters are continuing to work at scene of the fire which started at the disused building yesterday (August 9) around 4pm.

At 8.30am today, there were two fire engines at the scene along with a high reach extending turret (HRET) scorpion, aerial ladder platform and high volume pump and command unit.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A number of road closures remain in place while the work continues at the scene.

Superintendent Claire Jesson said: “I’d like thank residents for their patience while emergency services continue to work tirelessly at the scene.

“We understand people will want to get back into their properties as soon as they can, and we are all working hard to ensure that it is safe for you to do so.

“Agencies will continue to work with displaced residents to keep them updated as to when they can return.

“While our colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service tackle the fire, we continue to urge residents in the nearby area to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed at this time.”

(Image by Steve O’Neill)