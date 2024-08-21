Nantwich Food Festival set for bumper crowds next week

Organisers of the Nantwich Food Festival are bracing themselves for bumper crowds when the event opens next week.
The three-day festival opens on Friday August 30 and runs until Sunday September 1.
Organisers have failed support from Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire East Council, as well as local sponsors.
There will be a free park and ride system to ease town centre congestion, a host of celebrity and local chefs, street entertainment and stalls galore.
The Reaseheath College Food Theatre at Love Lane will host the chef demonstrations with seating under cover.
Places are also on the Cookalong sessions taking place in The White Lion Weston Cookalong Marquee and Food Court on Love Lane near to the Theatre and pillory.
There is a return of the Kids’ Italian Cookalong with Romazzino owner Peppe Possante, suitable for 6-11 year olds to learn how to make gnocchi, with adult supervision required.
Two large marquees of exhibitors are in the Applewood Independent and Hall Smith Whittingham Marquee in Love Lane, and the Mornflake Pavilion at the Bowling Green area.
The town centre will be in a market-style layout, sponsored by Boughey Distribution.
Local exhibitors include Three Wrens Gin and Cheshire Botanicals, Weetwood Ales, Classic Wine Company, Cwm Deri Vineyard, Bubbles and Punch and more.
For non-alcoholic drinks there will be Mr Fitzpatricks and Jinger Drinks.
A series of Food History Walking Tours in conjunction with Nantwich Museum will also be available.
You can book onto these via https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/eventslist/
Another new initiative for 2024 is the town businesses Window Display Competition.
This year the public will choose their favourite that shows the theme ‘Food’.
Shops and other business windows will be displayed in their finery from 16th August onwards.
You can vote for your favourites at https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/
Ten participating businesses are posted on the website and there are three prizes donated by A T Welch deli, Nantwich Cheese Shop and Bizzybods.
A Lemon Drizzle Cake competition will be on Festival Sunday with Bake-off judge Cherish Finden scoring the entries alongside home economist Jill Weatherburn.
All 12 places were snapped up within hours of booking opening.
Marks and Spencer Simply Food in Nantwich are donating foodie prizes for the competition winner and those in second and third places.
There is still time to volunteer for this year’s festival.
New volunteers are needed to cover all the work, to get involved contact the volunteer co-ordinator at [email protected]
You can also still vote in the Nantwich Food Awards, with voting closing on September 1.
Visit the festival website to vote.
