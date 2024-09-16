Nantwich Town Women lose opening league game at Chester

Nantwich Town Women lost at Chester FC Women Development in their opening Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division game, writes Jonathan White.
The Dabbers went down 1-4 with their only goal scored by Amanda Fallon (pictured) at King George V Sports Hub in Chester.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “Today was a knock back down to earth sort of day.
“I don’t think we played particularly poorly with the ball, we created several chances and their keeper has pulled off some outrageous saves.
“But we have to do better without ball and cut out some of the silly mistakes.
“The girls know it wasn’t good enough. If you can’t win a game, you don’t throw it away like we did today.
“All four of their goals were down to errors and they were clinical with it.
“There’s no easy games in this league and we have our FA Cup game ahead this weekend so we’ll dust ourselves down, work on the training pitch on Wednesday and come back fighting on Sunday.”
Nantwich Town Women will play their FA Cup Second Qualifying Round at Swansway Stadium vs Mossley Hill Ladies this Sunday September 22 at 2pm.
For further information on Nantwich Town FC Women visit their Facebook page.
