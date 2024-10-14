Popular Nantwich pub The Leopard is to have its premises licence reviewed following noise complaints about a covered external dining and drinking area, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire East’s licensing sub-committee will meet next week to hear complaints from residents regarding noise from the Hunter’s Hideout at The Leopard on London Road.

The Hideout is sited in the corner The Leopard’s land, close to neighbouring residential gardens.

The review has been requested by the council’s environmental health team following complaints from some residents living close to the pub on Jackson Avenue.

In a letter to the council’s licensing committee, environmental health officer Mark Vyse states: “When the Hunter’s Hideout is in use there can be up to 60 people in a concentrated area, talking, shouting, singing, as well as music from the p.a. system that is used.

“The overspill of sound into Jackson Avenue is such that you couldn’t hold a conversation in the adjacent house garden without shouting and, in my professional opinion, the sound levels audible can be considered a statutory nuisance.”

Six residents have written to the licensing sub-committee to complain about the noise and some have also expressed concerns about parking.

One objector wrote: “Prior to Hunter’s Hideout being built, the noise from The Leopard’s beer garden was bearable. Patrons would either leave or go inside once it began to get dark.

“Now, however, customers continue drinking ‘outside’ but under cover so therefore protected from the elements and also, as the structure has lighting, much later than before.

“The wooden structure is also used for larger gatherings and parties.

“Local residents are unable to have windows open or be able to sit in their gardens comfortably. This is unbearable, particularly in the summer months.”

Three people have written in support of the pub.

One wrote: “All pubs have some noise, this is only to be expected, but I have never experienced excessive noise from this well-run establishment.

“I would presume a new resident has purchased a property nearby and expects the world to bend to them rather than choosing a property away from a pub.”

The licensing sub-committee meeting takes place at 10am on Monday, October 21, at Crewe Municipal Buildings.