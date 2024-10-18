59 mins ago
England and Crewe Alex legend Platt teams up with Dabbers

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 18, 2024
David Platt and the Dabbers help Oakfield Lodge

England and Crewe Alexandra legend David Platt teamed up with Nantwich Town to help out a local school.

The midfielder, who also coached for Manchester City, has donated footballs to Oakfield Lodge School which helps children aged 11-16 who are not in mainstream education.

Josie Wilson and David Sloan of Oakfield Lodge said: “What an absolute honour and privilege to have met David Platt and you all at Nantwich Town FC!

“We are so grateful to you all for providing the footballs for us.

“Football is so important to our pupils, at every opportunity we encourage them to exercise, and football is by far their favourite sport.

“Initiatives such as this and your generosity mean the world to us. Thank you so much.”

Platt scored 55 goals in 134 appearances for Crewe Alex before a big money signing to join Aston Villa.

He also won 62 England caps, scoring 27 goals, most memorably in the 1990 World Cup in Italy against Belgium in the final minute of extra time.

(Pic courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)

