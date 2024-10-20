Latest Crewe Regional Sunday league round-up

Most Crewe Regional Sunday league matches went ahead today despite wind and rain warnings over Storm Ashley.
Winsford Over 3 v Cooper Buckley was called off on the day and Alderman Utd v C&N was postponed earlier in the week.
The AFC Dishers v George and Dragon fixture in the Premier Division Cup also did not go ahead as the home side were unable to field a team.
As per league rules, the fixture will not be replayed and will result in a walkover victory for George and Dragon.
Cheshire Cat and Raven Salvador came head-to-head in the first round of the Division One Cup.
The game was reported to be very close and entertaining, and the teams came in for the half-time break at 2-2.
However, a Raven Salvador penalty was enough to seal the victory for the away side in the second half.
Johnny Proudlove scored a brace for the Cat and Jordan Elcock scored all three goals for Raven.
In the President’s Cup, Willaston White Star and NHB needed penalties to decide who will be advancing to the next round, and it was the away side that came out as victors.
The two sides were 2-2 after 90 minutes. Dawid Polanski and David Gee scored for White Star and Gareth and Joe Langley scored for NHB.
In the only game scheduled to take place in the Premier Division, Sandbach and Nantwich Pirates were unable to capitalise on their chances and had to share the points in a rare goalless draw.
Both goalkeepers take home the plaudits as both were reported to have made some great saves.
In Division One, Audlem’s 4-3 victory against Ruskin Park ensure that the middle of the table now has four teams within a single point of each other.
James Craig, David Sirle and Will Cork all scored first half goals to help their side lead 3-2 at half time.
Despite a Ruskin equaliser in the second half, it was Callum Edwards who bagged the winner for the home side.
Ruskin goal scorers were Rhys Potter, Kobe Matambira and Ryan Tomkinson.
In a repeat of last week’s Concorde Vase fixture, White horse hosted Nantwich Town in the league.
Despite the home side taking the lead through a Bruno Moto goal, it was Nantwich Town that came out 1-4 winners as they sealed their first league points since joining the CRSFL.
The goals were scored by Calvin Clarke, Danny Griggs and club secretary Mark Chandler, who scored a brace.
In the Staffordshire Sunday Challenge Cup, Betley won 5-8 away to Bulldog Athletic to advance to the next round.
The ever-prolific Kieron Duckers scored a hat-trick, Tom Royle and Danny Lavalette both bagged braces and Lee smith also got on the scoresheet.
