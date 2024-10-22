LETTER: Darker nights and more hazards for animals

Dear Editor,

As the days draw in and the clocks go back, the darker evenings create more hazards on our roads for animals.

Sadly, more animals are hit by cars during the winter months so we’re asking drivers to be cautious when they’re out and about.

Stick to the speed limit and be extra vigilant in residential areas where cats could be crossing the road, as well as areas with wildlife warning signs.

If you hit an animal on the road, put your hazard lights on and stop somewhere safely. Never put yourself at risk to help an animal.

If an animal is injured then it’s important to get them help as quickly as possible.

Knowing who to contact for help or how to safely transport an animal yourself, will help ensure animals in need get help quickly.

Here’s what to do depending on what sort of animal you hit:

Cat – if safe, please carefully pick them up to check for their owner’s contact details (such as on a collar ID tag) or take them to a nearby vet so they can be scanned for a microchip and receive any urgent medical treatment;

Dog – you must report the incident to the police. If it is safe to do so, carefully and slowly approach the dog to restrain them and move them to safety. If they are wearing an ID tag, please contact their owner. If not, please contact the dog warden;

Horse or farm animal – you must report the incident to the police. They’ll also be able to assist in moving any other animals to safety;

Small wild animal, such as a rabbit or pigeon – if you can locate the injured animal safely, please carefully pick them up (wearing gloves or using a towel or coat) and put them in a box with air holes to transport them to a local vet for help;

Large wild animal, such as a badger, fox or deer – if you can find the animal, please do not approach them, but contact a local rescue organisation or vet for guidance. Alternatively, contact the RSPCA for advice on www.rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern or 0300 1234 999.

Thank you for doing your bit to help animals and to create a better world for every kind.

Steve Bennett

RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer