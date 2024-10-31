Debris of ambulance crash near Nantwich left scattered by road

Debris from an accident involving a paramedic car remains strewn and scattered feet from a busy road near Nantwich – nearly four weeks after the incident.

These pictures show parts of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) vehicle which was involved in the accident back on October 6.

The vehicle careered out of control in muddy conditions and ended up on its roof. The paramedic escaped unhurt.

But the ambulance service and Cheshire East Council have so far not cleared a lot of the crash debris which has been left littering nearby verges next to the Crewe-Nantwich Greenway.

A NWAS spokesperson said it appears an accident recovery company “may have missed it in the dark”.

We also approached Cheshire East Council highways for a comment, but have received no reply.

The accident involving the paramedic car happened in the early hours of Sunday October 6.

No other vehicles were involved and the paramedic escaped unhurt despite the vehicle flipping onto its roof.

The route from Nantwich to Crewe’s Leighton Hospital was closed while a road sweeper was called to the scene in the Nantwich area to clear “a large stretch of mud”.

Those responsible for cleaning up debris from a road accident depends on the circumstances of the accident.

In light collisions, and if there are no injuries and the vehicles can be easily moved, vehicle owners are responsible for clearing the debris.

More serious or fatal accidents, emergency services and local council teams are responsible for clearing the debris and ensuring victims receive medical help.

If people have been injured, the local council or emergency services may be contacted to clear the area.

In some cases, specialist commercial cleaning companies, public street maintenance companies, or tow companies may be responsible for the clean-up.

