Nantwich schools’ football festival celebrates inclusion

in Football / Sport November 6, 2024
Millfields Primary - football festival

Three Nantwich primary schools took part in a football tournament to promote inclusion and participation.

Millfields Primary School (pictured), Acton Primary Academy and Calveley Primary Academy were among eight schools across Cheshire taking part at the event staged at Nantwich Town FC.

It was organised by The North West Academies Trust (NWAT), under which all eight schools are administered.

Although some participants were initially a bit apprehensive about playing, they quickly embraced the spirit of the day, giving it their all and showcasing fantastic teamwork and determination.

Matches were refereed by students from Rudheath Senior Academy, another school within the Trust.

There were plenty of goals and fancy footwork on display but more importantly lots of smiles and happy faces.

Acton Academy - football festival
Acton Academy – football festival

Feedback from the pupils was overwhelmingly positive, with many saying they had a wonderful time and felt proud of their efforts.

PE Lead at Acton Primary Jack Hollinrake, who helped organise the tournament, was delighted with how the day went.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of every child who took part today. It was fantastic to see the children come together, have fun, and support one another.

“A special thank you goes to Nantwich Town Football Club for hosting the tournament and providing a wonderful venue for the day’s activities.”

The event highlights NWAT’s aim of inclusivity in sports and education, regardless of their background or experience.

CEO of North West Academies Trust Steve Docking OBE added: “The tournament wasn’t about winning or losing; it was about giving every child the chance to be part of a team, make new friends, and try something new.

“We couldn’t be happier with how the day went.”

The event will hopefully be the first of many future initiatives designed to bring schools together, fostering inclusion, teamwork, and personal growth.

Calveley Academy - football festival
Calveley Academy

All schools in football festival

One Comment

  1. Don Dabber says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:46 pm

    inclusion eh? seemed only 4/21 girls were included

    Reply

