Prisoner of War exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

An exhibition telling the story of prisoners of war in World War II with reference to those held in local camps and hostels has opened at Nantwich Museum.

There were 12 base camps in Cheshire during the war with numerous hostels housing low security “non-officer rank” men obliged to fight but who found themselves working in agriculture, forestry and War Department work.

Camps and hostels located at Tarporley, Weston and Sandbach all feature as well as the high security camp at Crewe Hall outlining the lives of some of the POWs.

The wide range of professions and trades represented by the POWs was notable and some examples of their work is displayed.

The exhibition runs until Saturday December 21.

A talk entitled “The Narrow Escape from Hell” about the exhibition and its accompanying Research Booklet “POW Camp 74 and Satellites” will be given at the museum on Saturday December 14 at 3.30pm.

Tickets for the talk cost £6 (£5 museum members) and are available along with the booklet from the museum shop, or can be purchased online https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/our-shop/

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free.

For further information contact, Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or call 01270 627104.