Nantwich Town Women’s boss “frustrated” as match abandoned

Nantwich Town Women’s manager Dan Mellor said he was “frustrated” after his side’s match against Stockport County Ladies was abandoned.
Officials called the game off half an hour in due to a serious injury to one of the Stockport players.
Nantwich were leading 2-0 at the time at the Swansway Stadium in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
But 30 minutes in the game was halted due to an injury to a Stockport player.
Dan Mellor said: “First and foremost we want to wish the best to the Stockport player injured.
“A huge thank you to Jo, Hattie and Millie who all rushed to the players aid and were able to stabilise her enough to allow her to be moved to the car to take her to hospital.
“In terms of the game, we were in complete control, we scored two very well worked goals, were on top of the opposition and were untroubled at the back.
“And then the game was halted so it was all going to plan and I felt like it was only a matter of time before we added to the score.
“We’re very frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the game being cancelled.
“We believe the game could have and should have continued and we have sent a report to the league to look into this.”
Future Nantwich Town FC Women fixtures: Runcorn Linnets FC Ladies (away, Cheshire County Cup) 17/11/24, 2:30pm; Congleton Town Ladies (away, League) 24/11/24, 2pm; Stockport County Ladies (away, League) 1/12/24, 2pm; Altrincham FC Women (home, League) 8/12/24, 2pm; Wirral United FC Women (away, League) 15/12/24, 2:30pm; Wirral United FC Women (home, League) 5/1/25, 2pm.
For more details on the team, visit their Facebook page here.
(Pics courtesy of Peter Robinson)
