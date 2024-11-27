Crewe & Nantwich MP joins others on rail plan and HS2 talks

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has met with MPs across Cheshire and Staffordshire to discuss rail development and projects that could benefit the counties.

The meeting was hosted by Sarah Edwards MP and included representatives from Northern Powerhouse Partnership, West Midlands Combined Authority, HS2 Ltd, High Speed Rail Group, West Coast Partnership Development and Avanti West Coast.

The recent Autumn Budget laid out plans for transport infrastructure projects including HS2 between Birmingham and London.

Mr Naismith said: “As MP for Crewe and Nantwich, a hub of rail connectivity, I was pleased to contribute to the discussion on the future of our railways.

“Crewe is at the heart of plans to improve rail infrastructure, and it’s vital that these projects deliver tangible benefits for our community, our local economy, and the wider region.

“Thank you to Sarah Edwards MP for hosting, bringing together MPs from across our region and facilitating a fantastic discussion so we can work together to achieve these common cross-county goals.”

Ms Edwards MP said: “Changes to our railways will impact many of our constituencies so it’s vital we understand how it may benefit our residents, our local economies, and our rail connectivity.

“It was a fantastic discussion where MPs from both counties raised their ideas around rail projects and connectivity, and discussed the challenges around the rail network at present.

“Rail provides an opportunity beyond just the tracks, with roads benefitting from reduced congestion, and commuters able to travel on more frequent services.

“Bringing MPs together the champion their areas is essential in projects going forwards.

“Thank you to the partners that attended, and my colleagues for taking part in this important discussion.”

Henri Murison, Chief Executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “The opportunity of building a new line as proposed between the Midlands to the North will have huge benefits for Staffordshire and Cheshire.

“The previous government cut investment in HS2, and replaced it with a set of vague ill-defined ideas, not much better than a fairytale, which meant a dramatic cut in investment in Crewe and the wider benefits to Staffordshire and Cheshire being lost.

“Building garden villages of homes near to stations with new direct links, like Crewe and Manchester Airport, will be complimented by more seats on trains across the whole corridor, under the plans proposed by the private sector consortium.”

Shamit Gaiger, Managing Director of West Coast Partnership Development, said: “We always welcome meeting with MPs and stakeholders to collaborate together on delivering our shared aim for a future high speed railway that meets the needs of the customer as well as supporting regional growth. It was an extremely valuable discussion.”